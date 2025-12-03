Embraer S.A. ADR (EMBJ) last year’s performance of 73.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: EMBJ) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $61.61. Over the past 52 weeks, EMBJ has traded in a range of $34.88-$67.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.25%. With a float of $183.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.39 million.

Embraer S.A. ADR (EMBJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Embraer S.A. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 46.36%.

Embraer S.A. ADR (EMBJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.61) by 0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: EMBJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Embraer S.A. ADR’s (EMBJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Embraer S.A. ADR (EMBJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Embraer S.A. ADR, EMBJ], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.65%.

During the past 100 days, Embraer S.A. ADR’s (EMBJ) raw stochastic average was set at 82.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.50. The third major resistance level sits at $66.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.68.

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: EMBJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.68 billion has total of 183,658K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,395 M in contrast with the sum of 352,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,004 M and last quarter income was 116,600 K.