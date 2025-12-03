Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) posted a 6.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Tuesday, soared 6.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.12. Within the past 52 weeks, OMCL’s price has moved between $22.66 and $47.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -28.29%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.00%. With a float of $43.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.88 million.

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Omnicell, Inc is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 101.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,016,092. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s EVP&CHIEF LEGAL/ADMIN OFFICER sold 3,473 for $34.90, making the entire transaction worth $121,208. This insider now owns 104,388 shares in total.

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.58) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.26% during the next five years compared to -28.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell, Inc (OMCL)

Looking closely at Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.16%.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell, Inc’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.84. However, in the short run, Omnicell, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.55. Second resistance stands at $40.64. The third major resistance level sits at $42.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.64.

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.73 billion based on 44,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,112 M and income totals 12,530 K. The company made 310,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.