No matter how cynical the overall market is, Copart, Inc (CPRT) performance over the last week is recorded 0.13%

On Tuesday, Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) was -0.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.15. A 52-week range for CPRT has been $38.61 – $63.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 16.72%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.32%. With a float of $884.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $967.90 million.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Copart, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Copart, Inc is 8.62%, while institutional ownership is 83.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 3,907,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $39.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 100,000 for $39.13, making the entire transaction worth $3,912,757.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/31/2025, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.37) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.56% during the next five years compared to 16.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Copart, Inc (CPRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copart, Inc (CPRT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.38 million, its volume of 8.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%.

During the past 100 days, Copart, Inc’s (CPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.34 in the near term. At $39.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.05.

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) Key Stats

There are 968,018K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.71 billion. As of now, sales total 4,647 M while income totals 1,552 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,155 M while its last quarter net income were 403,710 K.