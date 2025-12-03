Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) to new highs

On Tuesday, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) opened higher 3.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.53. Price fluctuations for UMC have ranged from $5.61 to $8.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.72% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.54% at the time writing. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.51 billion.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Micro Electronics ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.32%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.15) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.01% during the next five years compared to 34.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Micro Electronics ADR, UMC], we can find that recorded value of 7.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.20%.

During the past 100 days, United Micro Electronics ADR’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.38.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are currently 2,512,143K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,085 M according to its annual income of 1,488 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,975 M and its income totaled 500,400 K.