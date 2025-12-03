Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) kicked off at the price of $15.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) stock price up 6.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.95. METC’s price has ranged from $5.93 to $57.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -19.33%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1056.57%. With a float of $41.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.17 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,502,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,600,000 for $18.75, making the entire transaction worth $30,000,000. This insider now owns 2,502,930 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1056.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.22% during the next five years compared to -19.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ramaco Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Looking closely at Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.56. However, in the short run, Ramaco Resources Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.46. Second resistance stands at $17.03. The third major resistance level sits at $17.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.83.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 66,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 666,300 K while annual income is 11,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,000 K while its latest quarter income was -13,310 K.