Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) kicked off at the price of $15.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Zack King

Top Picks

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) stock price up 6.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.95. METC’s price has ranged from $5.93 to $57.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -19.33%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1056.57%. With a float of $41.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.17 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,502,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,600,000 for $18.75, making the entire transaction worth $30,000,000. This insider now owns 2,502,930 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1056.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.22% during the next five years compared to -19.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ramaco Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Looking closely at Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.56. However, in the short run, Ramaco Resources Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.46. Second resistance stands at $17.03. The third major resistance level sits at $17.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.83.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 66,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 666,300 K while annual income is 11,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 121,000 K while its latest quarter income was -13,310 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.