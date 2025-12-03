Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) volume exceeds 11.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $53.43. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has traded in a range of $34.12-$77.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.97%. With a float of $528.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $540.45 million.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Microchip Technology, Inc is 2.13%, while institutional ownership is 94.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 216,274. In this transaction SENIOR VP AND CFO of this company sold 4,292 shares at a rate of $50.39, taking the stock ownership to the 30,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 4,292 for $50.33, making the entire transaction worth $216,016.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.28) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.65 million, its volume of 7.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.69%.

During the past 100 days, Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.24 in the near term. At $59.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.35.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.65 billion has total of 540,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,402 M in contrast with the sum of -500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,140 M and last quarter income was 41,700 K.