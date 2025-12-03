Okta Inc (OKTA) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Tuesday, soared 1.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $80.64. Within the past 52 weeks, OKTA’s price has moved between $76.35 and $127.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.15%. With a float of $167.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.44 million.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Okta Inc is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 87.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 112,373. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 1,318 shares at a rate of $85.26, taking the stock ownership to the 36,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,318 for $85.73, making the entire transaction worth $112,999.

Okta Inc (OKTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/31/2025, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.74) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Okta Inc (OKTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Okta Inc, OKTA], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.62%.

During the past 100 days, Okta Inc’s (OKTA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.50. The third major resistance level sits at $84.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.06.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.43 billion based on 175,073K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,610 M and income totals 28,000 K. The company made 728,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.