IMO (Imperial Oil Ltd) dropped -3.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) was -3.32% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $98.2. A 52-week range for IMO has been $58.76 – $101.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 24.83%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.45%. With a float of $165.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.86 million.

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Oil Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Oil Ltd is 66.69%, while institutional ownership is 28.47%.

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.18) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.92% during the next five years compared to 24.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Looking closely at Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.71%.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Oil Ltd’s (IMO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.46. However, in the short run, Imperial Oil Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.11. Second resistance stands at $99.27. The third major resistance level sits at $100.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.35.

Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) Key Stats

There are 491,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.17 billion. As of now, sales total 37,608 M while income totals 3,496 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,746 M while its last quarter net income were 391,260 K.