Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) last year’s performance of 127.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) opened lower -5.75% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $150.42. Price fluctuations for TMDX have ranged from $55.00 to $151.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 156.71% at the time writing. With a float of $33.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 728 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Transmedics Group Inc is 3.43%, while institutional ownership is 110.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 435,660. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $145.22, taking the stock ownership to the 13,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $145.22, making the entire transaction worth $435,674.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.15) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.75%.

During the past 100 days, Transmedics Group Inc’s (TMDX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $151.51 in the near term. At $161.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $121.51.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Key Stats

There are currently 34,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 441,540 K according to its annual income of 35,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 143,820 K and its income totaled 24,320 K.