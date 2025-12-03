Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) posted a -4.66% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Zack King

Top Picks

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) stock price down -3.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.91. NRIX’s price has ranged from $8.18 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.86% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.56%. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.37 million.

The firm has a total of 286 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nurix Therapeutics Inc is 1.53%, while institutional ownership is 82.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 641,697. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 37,600 shares at a rate of $17.07, taking the stock ownership to the 50,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,600 for $16.76, making the entire transaction worth $630,176.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.75 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.39% during the next five years compared to -38.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nurix Therapeutics Inc, NRIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.58%.

During the past 100 days, Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s (NRIX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.81. The third major resistance level sits at $18.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.56.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.66 billion, the company has a total of 76,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 54,550 K while annual income is -193,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,890 K while its latest quarter income was -86,420 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.