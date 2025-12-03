Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) posted a -4.66% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) stock price down -3.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.91. NRIX’s price has ranged from $8.18 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.86% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.56%. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.37 million.

The firm has a total of 286 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nurix Therapeutics Inc is 1.53%, while institutional ownership is 82.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 641,697. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 37,600 shares at a rate of $17.07, taking the stock ownership to the 50,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,600 for $16.76, making the entire transaction worth $630,176.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.75 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.39% during the next five years compared to -38.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nurix Therapeutics Inc, NRIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.58%.

During the past 100 days, Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s (NRIX) raw stochastic average was set at 84.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.02 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.81. The third major resistance level sits at $18.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.56.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.66 billion, the company has a total of 76,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 54,550 K while annual income is -193,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,890 K while its latest quarter income was -86,420 K.