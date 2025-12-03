No matter how cynical the overall market is, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) performance over the last week is recorded 8.56%

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $96.29. Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has traded in a range of $78.43-$105.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.35%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.30%. With a float of $205.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 391244 employees.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.89%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 1.65) by -1.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.38% during the next five years compared to 3.35% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s (FMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX)

Looking closely at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.11%.

During the past 100 days, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s (FMX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.95. However, in the short run, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.48. Second resistance stands at $105.20. The third major resistance level sits at $108.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.54.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.95 billion has total of 357,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,476 M in contrast with the sum of 1,283 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,860 M and last quarter income was 316,720 K.