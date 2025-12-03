Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) to new highs

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) on Tuesday, soared 5.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $251.36. Within the past 52 weeks, LEU’s price has moved between $49.40 and $464.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.23%. With a float of $16.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 322 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centrus Energy Corp is 7.66%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 1,282,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,309 for $207.90, making the entire transaction worth $2,351,098.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.64) by 1.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.85%.

During the past 100 days, Centrus Energy Corp’s (LEU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $321.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $273.55 in the near term. At $281.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $292.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $255.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $236.55.

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.84 billion based on 18,212K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 442,000 K and income totals 73,200 K. The company made 74,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.