Rumble Inc (RUM) kicked off at the price of $7.1: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) was 5.50% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.73. A 52-week range for RUM has been $5.11 – $17.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.53%. With a float of $109.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.38 million.

The firm has a total of 135 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rumble Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc is 67.83%, while institutional ownership is 13.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 2,369,268. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 440,000 shares at a rate of $5.38, taking the stock ownership to the 104,126,525 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 353,192 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,925,991. This insider now owns 103,686,525 shares in total.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by -1.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rumble Inc (RUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rumble Inc, RUM], we can find that recorded value of 3.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.96%.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.41. The third major resistance level sits at $7.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.41.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

There are 434,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.09 billion. As of now, sales total 95,490 K while income totals -338,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,760 K while its last quarter net income were -16,260 K.

