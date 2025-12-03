QXO Inc (QXO) volume exceeds 7.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) opened higher 5.46% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.33. Price fluctuations for QXO have ranged from $11.85 to $24.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 55.18%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 383.71% at the time writing. With a float of $625.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 211 employees.

QXO Inc (QXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QXO Inc is 7.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.12%.

QXO Inc (QXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.05) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QXO Inc (QXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

Looking closely at QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO), its last 5-days average volume was 5.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.91%.

During the past 100 days, QXO Inc’s (QXO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. However, in the short run, QXO Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.67. Second resistance stands at $20.00. The third major resistance level sits at $20.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.77.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Key Stats

There are currently 674,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,870 K according to its annual income of 27,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,728 M and its income totaled -139,400 K.