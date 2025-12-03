Wendy’s Co (WEN) with a beta value of 0.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) stock price up 3.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. WEN’s price has ranged from $7.83 to $18.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.83%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.79%. With a float of $172.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Wendy’s Co is 9.21%, while institutional ownership is 96.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 3,940. In this transaction President, U.S. of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,204 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary bought 1,700 for $8.18, making the entire transaction worth $13,906. This insider now owns 3,005 shares in total.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.01% during the next five years compared to 12.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wendy’s Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wendy’s Co (WEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.32 million, its volume of 7.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.47%.

During the past 100 days, Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.81 in the near term. At $9.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.37.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.62 billion, the company has a total of 190,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,246 M while annual income is 194,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 549,520 K while its latest quarter income was 44,250 K.