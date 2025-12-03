LXU (LSB Industries, Inc) climbed 3.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has traded in a range of $4.88-$9.98.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 223.58%. With a float of $48.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.00 million.

The firm has a total of 583 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LSB Industries, Inc is 32.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 181,300. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,400 for $9.19, making the entire transaction worth $49,626.

LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.11) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 223.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LSB Industries, Inc’s (LXU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries, Inc (LXU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LSB Industries, Inc, LXU], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries, Inc’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 82.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.18. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.61.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 682.03 million has total of 71,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 522,400 K in contrast with the sum of -19,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 155,430 K and last quarter income was 7,120 K.