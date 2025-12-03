Recent developments with Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.90 cents.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) on Tuesday, plunged -5.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $203.24. Within the past 52 weeks, PKG’s price has moved between $172.71 and $248.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.99%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.90%. With a float of $87.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15400 workers is very important to gauge.

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Packaging Corp Of America is 2.39%, while institutional ownership is 95.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 5,399,250. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $215.97, taking the stock ownership to the 437,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 25,000 for $215.06, making the entire transaction worth $5,376,500.

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 2.53) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.87% during the next five years compared to 3.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

The latest stats from [Packaging Corp Of America, PKG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.61%.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corp Of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $199.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $199.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $207.40. The third major resistance level sits at $211.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.22. The third support level lies at $176.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.33 billion based on 89,977K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,383 M and income totals 805,100 K. The company made 2,313 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 226,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.