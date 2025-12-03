Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) is 55.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) was -5.20% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.88. A 52-week range for NUVB has been $1.54 – $8.24.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -49.14% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.47%. With a float of $239.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.76 million.

In an organization with 220 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nuvation Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Nuvation Bio Inc is 30.43%, while institutional ownership is 53.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,173,255. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 10,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $80,000. This insider now owns 18,000 shares in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.84% during the next five years compared to -49.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.57 million. That was better than the volume of 5.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.02%.

During the past 100 days, Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) raw stochastic average was set at 87.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. However, in the short run, Nuvation Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.78. Second resistance stands at $8.09. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.14. The third support level lies at $6.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Key Stats

There are 342,833K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.57 billion. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -567,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,120 K while its last quarter net income were -55,790 K.