Last month’s performance of -14.55% for Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) opened lower -5.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Price fluctuations for HCAT have ranged from $2.02 to $9.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 38.24% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.03% at the time writing. With a float of $65.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees.

Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc is 6.75%, while institutional ownership is 78.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 13,901. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,762 for $2.90, making the entire transaction worth $28,311.

Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.08) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.19% during the next five years compared to 38.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.30%.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.88 in the near term. At $3.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 70,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 195.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 306,580 K according to its annual income of -69,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 76,320 K and its income totaled -22,230 K.