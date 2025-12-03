Can Savers Value Village Inc’s (SVV) hike of 6.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) stock price down -3.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. SVV’s price has ranged from $6.48 to $13.89 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -35.01%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.58%. With a float of $38.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22700 workers is very important to gauge.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Savers Value Village Inc is 75.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’25, was worth 273,810. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’25, when Company’s Chief People Services Officer sold 20,000 for $13.69, making the entire transaction worth $273,846. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.83% during the next five years compared to -35.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Savers Value Village Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

The latest stats from [Savers Value Village Inc, SVV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.76%.

During the past 100 days, Savers Value Village Inc’s (SVV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.39. The third support level lies at $8.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 156,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,538 M while annual income is 29,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 426,940 K while its latest quarter income was -14,000 K.