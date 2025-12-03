Investors finally get a glimpse of EQT Corp (EQT) volume hitting the figure of 7.27 million.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $60.52. Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has traded in a range of $42.27-$61.26.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.71%. With a float of $600.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.06 million.

In an organization with 1461 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

EQT Corp (EQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of EQT Corp is 3.85%, while institutional ownership is 91.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 3,486,225. In this transaction CHIEF LEGAL & POLICY OFFICER of this company sold 57,500 shares at a rate of $60.63, taking the stock ownership to the 482,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 57,500 for $60.63, making the entire transaction worth $3,486,107.

EQT Corp (EQT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.53) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EQT Corp’s (EQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EQT Corp (EQT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.22%.

During the past 100 days, EQT Corp’s (EQT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.65. However, in the short run, EQT Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.88. Second resistance stands at $61.17. The third major resistance level sits at $61.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.21. The third support level lies at $55.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.57 billion has total of 624,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,273 M in contrast with the sum of 230,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,959 M and last quarter income was 335,860 K.