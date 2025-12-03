Investors must take note of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) performance last week, which was 6.69%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) on Tuesday, soared 5.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $94.71. Within the past 52 weeks, EL’s price has moved between $48.37 and $104.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.37%. With a float of $234.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57000 employees.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc is 35.06%, while institutional ownership is 62.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 1,683,739. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,840 shares at a rate of $94.38, taking the stock ownership to the 58,763 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Exec VP & General Counsel sold 1,604 for $94.45, making the entire transaction worth $151,498. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.32) by 0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Trading Performance Indicators

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.92 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.13%.

During the past 100 days, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.14 in the near term. At $102.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.16. The third support level lies at $92.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.01 billion based on 360,360K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,326 M and income totals -1,133 M. The company made 3,481 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 47,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.