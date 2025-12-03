So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.37%

On Tuesday, So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) was 5.00% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.8. A 52-week range for SY has been $0.67 – $6.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.07%. With a float of $76.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1800 workers is very important to gauge.

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward So-Young International Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc ADR is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.65%.

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.09) by -0.97.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)

The latest stats from [So-Young International Inc ADR, SY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.38%.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc ADR’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

There are 100,848K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 247.08 million. As of now, sales total 200,940 K while income totals -80,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,320 K while its last quarter net income were -9,030 K.