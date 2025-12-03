Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.32% last month.

On Tuesday, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened higher 3.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $2.89 to $10.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -19.57% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -433.70% at the time writing. With a float of $84.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.23 million.

In an organization with 7938 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc is 63.01%, while institutional ownership is 44.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09 ’25, was worth 20,260. In this transaction SVP, Customers of this company sold 3,800 shares at a rate of $5.33, taking the stock ownership to the 2,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs sold 35,401 for $5.50, making the entire transaction worth $194,706. This insider now owns 74,195 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.13) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -433.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.05% during the next five years compared to -19.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.54 million. That was better than the volume of 3.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.04%.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.92. Second resistance stands at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. The third support level lies at $4.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 228,951K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,775 M according to its annual income of 85,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 886,000 K and its income totaled -77,000 K.