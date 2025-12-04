Conoco Phillips (COP) average volume reaches $6.64M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) set off with pace as it heaved 2.82% to $91.81, before settling in for the price of $89.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COP posted a 52-week range of $79.88-$107.67.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.06% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.43.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Conoco Phillips’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 83.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,768 shares at the rate of 86.68, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,768. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s Executive Vice President bought 5,300 for 94.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,527 in total.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Conoco Phillips’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.52% and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conoco Phillips (COP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.99, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.01.

In the same vein, COP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.07, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Conoco Phillips (COP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Conoco Phillips, COP]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.54 million was inferior to the volume of 7.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.79% While, its Average True Range was 64.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Conoco Phillips (COP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.11 that was higher than 2.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.