Southern Company (SO) EPS is poised to hit 0.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) flaunted slowness of -1.19% at $87.98, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $89.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $80.46-$100.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.73.

Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southern Company industry. Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 73.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s EVP sold 6,206 shares at the rate of 93.83, making the entire transaction reach 582,309 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,455.

Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.68% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.87, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Company (SO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southern Company, SO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.53% While, its Average True Range was 31.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.36 that was higher than 1.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.