A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) as it 5-day change was 4.98%

As on Wednesday, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.81% to $136.01, before settling in for the price of $128.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYV posted a 52-week range of $112.88-$175.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $232.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $146.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.98.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.90%, in contrast to 83.19% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance sold 34,808 for 147.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,130,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 189,456 in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -98.53% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $99.28, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.88.

In the same vein, LYV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc, LYV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.65 million was better the volume of 2.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.63% While, its Average True Range was 54.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.70 that was lower than 3.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.