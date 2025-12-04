Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $186.58K

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AARD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 28.83% at $11.93, before settling in for the price of $9.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AARD posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$19.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.07.

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Aardvark Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.68%, in contrast to 25.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.66, making the entire transaction reach 96,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,543,384.

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.64% and is forecasted to reach -3.51 in the upcoming year.

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AARD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.03.

In the same vein, AARD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AARD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.50% While, its Average True Range was 66.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was lower than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.