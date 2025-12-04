Planet Labs PBC (PL) latest performance of 2.04% is not what was on cards

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.04% to $12.01, before settling in for the price of $11.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $2.79-$16.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.28.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.37%, in contrast to 54.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13 ’25, this organization’s Co-Founder Chief Strategy Off. sold 81,656 shares at the rate of 15.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,265,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,288,843. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13 ’25, Company’s Co-Founder and CEO sold 200,000 for 15.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,099,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,156,387 in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.88.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

[Planet Labs PBC, PL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.99% While, its Average True Range was 52.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was higher than 0.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.