No matter how cynical the overall market is, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) performance over the last week is recorded 8.63%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $50.43. Over the past 52 weeks, ON has traded in a range of $31.04-$74.52.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.17% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.39%. With a float of $400.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $405.32 million.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of ON Semiconductor Corp is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 107.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 768,260. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $51.22, taking the stock ownership to the 977,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $51.22, making the entire transaction worth $768,260.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.97) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.01% during the next five years compared to 48.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp’s (ON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corp, ON], we can find that recorded value of 7.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.05%.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corp’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 36.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.97 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.71. The third major resistance level sits at $55.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.90.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.71 billion has total of 402,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,082 M in contrast with the sum of 1,573 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,551 M and last quarter income was 255,000 K.