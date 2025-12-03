Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) to new highs

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) on Tuesday, plunged -2.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $48.43. Within the past 52 weeks, NVO’s price has moved between $43.08 and $112.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.74%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.82%. With a float of $3.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.37 billion.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Nordisk ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 1,972,859.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 6.11) by 0.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.95% during the next five years compared to 21.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.57 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

Looking closely at Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO), its last 5-days average volume was 17.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.35%.

During the past 100 days, Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.45. However, in the short run, Novo Nordisk ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.82. Second resistance stands at $48.20. The third major resistance level sits at $48.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.60.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.77 billion based on 4,465,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,108 M and income totals 14,643 M. The company made 11,741 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,133 M in sales during its previous quarter.