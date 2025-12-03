Evolent Health Inc (EVH) kicked off at the price of $3.88: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) was -3.00% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.0. A 52-week range for EVH has been $3.49 – $12.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 25.98%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -84.41%. With a float of $102.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evolent Health Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Evolent Health Inc is 7.74%, while institutional ownership is 117.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 38,199. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 58,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,735 for $9.33, making the entire transaction worth $25,518. This insider now owns 70,584 shares in total.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 25.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evolent Health Inc (EVH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.92 million, its volume of 2.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.51%.

During the past 100 days, Evolent Health Inc’s (EVH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.01 in the near term. At $4.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.58.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Key Stats

There are 111,601K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 433.01 million. As of now, sales total 2,555 M while income totals -61,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 479,530 K while its last quarter net income were -20,860 K.