Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) volume exceeds 1.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) opened lower -9.24% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for CDLX have ranged from $0.85 to $4.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.23% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.68% at the time writing. With a float of $51.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.81 million.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc is 5.31%, while institutional ownership is 42.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’25, was worth 13,849. In this transaction Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of this company sold 6,098 shares at a rate of $2.27, taking the stock ownership to the 116,327 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,799 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $17,712. This insider now owns 498,310 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.2) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardlytics Inc, CDLX], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.28%.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1151 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2099 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8081. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8433.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,057K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 278,300 K according to its annual income of -189,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,030 K and its income totaled -72,670 K.