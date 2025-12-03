PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) with a beta value of 0.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) stock price up 4.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. PSQH’s price has ranged from $1.23 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.39%. With a float of $30.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.03 million.

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PSQ Holdings Inc is 33.75%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 10,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 7,143 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 133,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Former Executive Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $13,000.

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PSQ Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH)

Looking closely at PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.83%.

During the past 100 days, PSQ Holdings Inc’s (PSQH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1075 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1548 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8878, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0944. However, in the short run, PSQ Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3502. Second resistance stands at $1.4004. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4408. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2596, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2192. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1690.

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.11 million, the company has a total of 46,239K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,200 K while annual income is -57,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,400 K while its latest quarter income was -11,980 K.