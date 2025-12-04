A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) as it 5-day change was -3.74%

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.63% at $0.51, before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPSC posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5416, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5515.

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Century Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.98%, in contrast to 22.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 5,462 shares at the rate of 0.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 987,027. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 35,000 for 0.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,271,453 in total.

Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.72% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, IPSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.97% While, its Average True Range was 43.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0401 that was higher than 0.0371 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.