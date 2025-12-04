Outset Medical Inc (OM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $404.99K

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.42% to $4.31, before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OM posted a 52-week range of $4.04-$25.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -4.06% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.73.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Outset Medical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.29%, in contrast to 98.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,548 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 6,765 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,650. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s Chair and CEO sold 916 for 4.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,214. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,412 in total.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.39% and is forecasted to reach -2.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Outset Medical Inc (OM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, OM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Outset Medical Inc (OM)

[Outset Medical Inc, OM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.41% While, its Average True Range was 22.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Outset Medical Inc (OM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was lower than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.