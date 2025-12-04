Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) latest performance of 6.41% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) set off with pace as it heaved 6.41% to $14.95, before settling in for the price of $14.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSH posted a 52-week range of $10.35-$19.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.31.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.81%, in contrast to 99.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 250 shares at the rate of 15.47, making the entire transaction reach 3,868 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,419. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 16.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,169 in total.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.64% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, VSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, VSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.23% While, its Average True Range was 67.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.