Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Moves 9.11% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) established initial surge of 9.11% at $18.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $17.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENR posted a 52-week range of $16.77-$39.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.30.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Energizer Holdings Inc industry. Energizer Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 93.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 17.40, making the entire transaction reach 261,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for 17.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 171,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 464,889 in total.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.55% and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.59, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.11.

In the same vein, ENR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Energizer Holdings Inc, ENR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.08% While, its Average True Range was 40.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.97 that was higher than 0.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.