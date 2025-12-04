Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) last month volatility was 4.29%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.35% to $45.37, before settling in for the price of $42.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALK posted a 52-week range of $37.63-$78.08.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -13.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.58.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Alaska Air Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 89.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s SVP LEGAL & GEN COUNSEL sold 5,914 shares at the rate of 57.75, making the entire transaction reach 341,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,917.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.43% and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.41, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, ALK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alaska Air Group Inc, ALK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.42 million was better the volume of 3.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.22% While, its Average True Range was 69.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.66 that was lower than 1.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.