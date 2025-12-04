Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $55.68: Right on the Precipice

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.31% at $82.92, before settling in for the price of $78.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCC posted a 52-week range of $38.00-$85.86.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.68.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. Warrior Met Coal Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.05%, in contrast to 105.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 1,498 shares at the rate of 80.54, making the entire transaction reach 120,649 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,824. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’25, Company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 585 for 84.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,322 in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.89% and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $124.19, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57.

In the same vein, HCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.35% While, its Average True Range was 70.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.15 that was higher than 2.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.