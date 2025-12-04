A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) as it 5-day change was -4.83%

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.40% to $557.17, before settling in for the price of $576.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPOT posted a 52-week range of $443.21-$785.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $650.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $651.66.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Spotify Technology S.A’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.28%, in contrast to 66.26% institutional ownership.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.24% and is forecasted to reach 13.74 in the upcoming year.

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.94, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.86.

In the same vein, SPOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.41, a figure that is expected to reach 3.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT)

[Spotify Technology S.A, SPOT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.85% While, its Average True Range was 21.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.26 that was lower than 21.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.