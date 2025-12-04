A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) as it 5-day change was 5.94%

As on Wednesday, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.91% to $11.6, before settling in for the price of $10.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBS posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$13.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 836.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $609.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.43.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.95%, in contrast to 79.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 17,801 shares at the rate of 10.54, making the entire transaction reach 187,623 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,858. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07 ’25, Company’s Director sold 8,552 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,980 in total.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 836.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.96, and its Beta score is 2.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 435.16.

In the same vein, EBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Emergent Biosolutions Inc, EBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was lower the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73% While, its Average True Range was 65.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.