Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $527.80K

Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 11.32% at $41.49, before settling in for the price of $37.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAZE posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$38.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -356.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.43.

Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Maze Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.78%, in contrast to 42.18% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Director sold 20,744 for 22.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 464,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maze Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -356.61% and is forecasted to reach -3.09 in the upcoming year.

Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.70.

In the same vein, MAZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.47% While, its Average True Range was 83.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.24 that was higher than 1.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.