Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) latest performance of -0.09% is not what was on cards

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $21.87, before settling in for the price of $21.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $21.16-$32.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $720.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $717.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.82.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 89.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 25.29, making the entire transaction reach 101,140 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,478.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.91, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

[Weyerhaeuser Co, WY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.55% While, its Average True Range was 42.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was lower than 0.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.