Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) average volume reaches $4.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.80% to $1.57, before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$4.08.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.58% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $265.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $416.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3344, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7182.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.25%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CFO, CBO & Treasurer sold 41,314 shares at the rate of 3.67, making the entire transaction reach 151,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 503,586.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.95.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc, AKBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.67 million was lower the volume of 4.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.23% While, its Average True Range was 37.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1047 that was lower than 0.1424 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.