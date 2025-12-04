Designer Brands Inc (DBI) EPS is poised to hit 0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 10.74% at $4.64, before settling in for the price of $4.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBI posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$6.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -270.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $229.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.46.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. Designer Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.53%, in contrast to 71.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Controller and PAO sold 11,218 shares at the rate of 4.80, making the entire transaction reach 53,846 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 4.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,548 in total.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Designer Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -270.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Designer Brands Inc (DBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.89.

In the same vein, DBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.87% While, its Average True Range was 73.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Designer Brands Inc (DBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.