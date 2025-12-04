A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Flagstar Bank NA (FLG) as it 5-day change was 5.03%

Flagstar Bank NA (NYSE: FLG) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.17% to $12.74, before settling in for the price of $12.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLG posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$13.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $301.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.67.

Flagstar Bank NA (FLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Flagstar Bank NA’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.48%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership.

Flagstar Bank NA (FLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank NA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.53% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Flagstar Bank NA (NYSE: FLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flagstar Bank NA (FLG). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, FLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flagstar Bank NA (FLG)

[Flagstar Bank NA, FLG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.05% While, its Average True Range was 83.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Flagstar Bank NA (FLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was higher than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.