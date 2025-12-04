Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.10M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.18% to $11.32, before settling in for the price of $11.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$14.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $931.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $869.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.17.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.67%, in contrast to 71.28% institutional ownership.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.96, and its Beta score is 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.25.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR, YMM]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.28 million was inferior to the volume of 8.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.15% While, its Average True Range was 46.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.