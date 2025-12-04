Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) latest performance of -0.77% is not what was on cards

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $106.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $106.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $99.22-$150.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $331.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $331.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kimberly-Clark Corp industry. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 83.68% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04 ’25, Company’s Chief Digital & Technology Off sold 15,038 for 133.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,006,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,321 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.62% and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NASDAQ: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.98, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.06.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kimberly-Clark Corp, KMB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.92% While, its Average True Range was 46.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.14 that was higher than 2.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.