Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.21M

As on Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.47% to $23.52, before settling in for the price of $23.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CZR posted a 52-week range of $18.25-$40.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.36.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 105.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 18.69, making the entire transaction reach 18,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,780. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 27.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 108,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,255 in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.01% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.91.

In the same vein, CZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Caesars Entertainment Inc, CZR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.66 million was lower the volume of 6.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.78% While, its Average True Range was 73.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.92 that was lower than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.